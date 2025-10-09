Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 737,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

