Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stake Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

