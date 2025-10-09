Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $225.37 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

