Drake & Associates LLC Buys 6,862 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JNJ opened at $189.75 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $190.22. The company has a market cap of $456.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

