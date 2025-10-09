Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VB opened at $257.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.