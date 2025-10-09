Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.