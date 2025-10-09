Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

