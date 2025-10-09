Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.15.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.76 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

