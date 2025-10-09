Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $47.53 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

