Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after buying an additional 2,379,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after buying an additional 971,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 430,935 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

