Insight Inv LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Insight Inv LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

