Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0%

Realty Income stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

