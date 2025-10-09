VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP Stake Lifted by Horizon Advisory Services Inc.

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,814.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

