Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $208.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

