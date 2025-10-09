NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

