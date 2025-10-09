Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp downgraded lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

