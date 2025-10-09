Hager Investment Management Services LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,730,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.