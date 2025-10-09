Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

