Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MPC opened at $188.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

