US Bancorp DE Has $161.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $161,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $235.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

