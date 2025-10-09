ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Increased by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 7.8% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $987.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $823.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.90. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The company has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

