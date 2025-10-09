KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 500 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after buying an additional 518,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,464,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,370,000 after buying an additional 94,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,024,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.70.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $566.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.55. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

