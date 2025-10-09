KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 22,200 Shares of Kellanova $K

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 687,514 shares of company stock valued at $54,869,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

