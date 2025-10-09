Financial Survey: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. James River Group pays out -1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. International General Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get James River Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $707.63 million 0.36 -$81.12 million ($3.16) -1.73 International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.91 $135.15 million $2.76 8.34

This table compares James River Group and International General Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for James River Group and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 International General Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. International General Insurance has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than James River Group.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -13.50% -1.97% -0.19% International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51%

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International General Insurance beats James River Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides insurance for fronting, program administrators, managing general agents, and independent retail agents. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.