Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Given “Hold (C+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.2%

HRTG opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $164,360.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 578,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,982,744.96. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 599,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,985.05. This trade represents a 14.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,788. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

