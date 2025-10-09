V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.7526.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in V.F. by 30.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in V.F. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in V.F. by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -276.92%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

