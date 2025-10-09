Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Buy (B-)” Rating for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $191.31 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 over the last three months. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

