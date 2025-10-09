KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $15.73 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,764.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8,093.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,558.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

