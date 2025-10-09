Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC) Receives “Sell (D)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE HYAC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,385 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

