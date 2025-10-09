OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $129,000 Investment in Amcor PLC $AMCR

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 105,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 806,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.