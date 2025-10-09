Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

10/8/2025 – Roku had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Roku had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2025 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/25/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. This represents a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,890 shares of company stock worth $50,737,151. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

