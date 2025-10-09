OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $366.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.62. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $376.75. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.