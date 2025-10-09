OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 208 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $165.55 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

