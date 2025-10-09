Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $247.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.08 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 2,387,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 29,100,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,651,092. This trade represents a 8.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,766,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,935. The trade was a 25.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 554,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

