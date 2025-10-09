OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,148 CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $177.70 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.84.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

