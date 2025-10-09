OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $219,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its position in shares of MetLife by 128.2% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 14.6% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.