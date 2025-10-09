OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 5,277 QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 400.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. QIAGEN N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on QIAGEN and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

