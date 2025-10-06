Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 111 Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 176.7% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 179.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.