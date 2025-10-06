Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance
BATS:FBCG opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.
About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
