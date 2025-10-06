Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $114.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

