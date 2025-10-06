Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $103,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

