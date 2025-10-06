IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 56,985 Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $1,161,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $134.28 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

