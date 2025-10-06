Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $504.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.