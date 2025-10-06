Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

