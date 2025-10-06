Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Position Boosted by JP Wealth Management Inc.

JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JP Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $248.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

