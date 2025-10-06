Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

