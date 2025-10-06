Valpey Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 264,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

