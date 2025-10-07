High Note Wealth LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

UNH opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

