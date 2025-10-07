Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lessened by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

