Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

